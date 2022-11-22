WACO, Texas)—Texas farmers and ranchers will address organizational policy issues and be recognized for membership achievements at the 89th annual meeting of Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) Dec. 2-4 in Waco.
Members from the state’s 205 county Farm Bureaus will work together to craft policy positions and prepare for the challenges agriculture faces.
“It is important for us to address the needs and concerns of Texas agriculture and rural communities. Through our grassroots development process, farmers and ranchers will help identify ways to strengthen agriculture in our state and nation,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “Our grassroots policy reflects the thinking of those who work to ensure we have a plentiful domestic supply of food, fiber and fuel.”
About 1,000 farmers and ranchers are expected in Waco during the meeting to discuss the latest agricultural issues, recognize successes from the year and evaluate the organization’s policies.
Friday, Dec. 2
Registration will begin Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. TFB member services exhibits, County Activities of Excellence winners and the Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) silent auction will be on display from 3-6 p.m.
The YF&R Advisory Committee is sponsoring an evening of fun and fellowship from 7:15-10 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Activities will begin on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. The events include TFB member services exhibits, County Activities of Excellence displays, the YF&R Silent Auction and county delegate photos.
The first round of the Discussion Meet also begins at 8 a.m., followed by the second round at 10 a.m. The final round will begin at 1 p.m. Members are encouraged to watch the young farmers and ranchers participate in the various rounds.
The three YF&R Excellence in Agriculture finalists will each give a presentation, beginning at 9 a.m.
The Opening General Session will begin at 2 p.m.
During the session, the winners of the Pioneer Awards, Media Awards, Communications Awards, County Activities of Excellence Awards, AgLead-FarmLead program and Outstanding Ag in the Classroom Teacher will be recognized.
TFB also will recognize membership achievements during the session.
District caucuses will begin after the general session concludes, and the AGFUND dinner, which is invitation only, is slated for the evening.
Also this year, a special guest will be in attendance in the exhibit area. Peggy Thomas, the author of several children’s books, will be signing copies of her latest book, Hero for the Hungry: The Life & Work of Norman Borlaug. The book invites readers to learn more about Borlaug and his dedication to ending world hunger through technology in agriculture.
Sunday, Dec. 4
On Sunday, the meeting will resume at 8:30 a.m. with a tribute video and a devotional and music led by LaDonna Gatlin, followed by the announcement of the YF&R contest winners.
During the business session, members will discuss state and national policy issues to guide the organization’s advocacy efforts.
A delegate luncheon and YF&R Live Auction will be held following the business session. The money raised during the live auction benefits TFB’s scholarship program.
Kornelis “Kees” Huizinga, a farmer from Ukraine, will visit with TFB members via Zoom about the war in Ukraine. He was recognized by the Global Farm Network as a 2022 Kleckner Award for Global Farm Leadership award recipient.
More information
For an agenda and more information about the 89th annual meeting, visit https://texasfarmbureau.org/annualmeeting.
