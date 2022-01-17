(Amarillo, Tx) The Amarillo Wranglers will host the Lone Star Brahmas on Thursday at 11 a.m. and will welcome in over 1,500 students around the Amarillo area for the game. The Wranglers are hosting their first ‘Kids Game’ in franchise history.
What: Wranglers providing a ticket and lunch to school children around the Amarillo area for the game against the Lone Star Brahmas.
When: Thursday, January 20, 11 a.m.
Where: Budweiser Bullpen at the Amarillo Civic Center
Who: The Amarillo Wranglers and the Lone Star Brahmas
Why: The Wranglers are continuing the long-standing Amarillo hockey tradition of hosting area school kids for a late morning matchup.