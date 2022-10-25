The West Texas Lady Comanches finish their season hard at Regional Competition in Lubbock Monday. PSPCISD Coach Jared Straight said, "The trip to Lubbock was a lot of fun with lots of team bonding shenanigans. We started our trip the best way possible and that's with a West Texas send off. Our cross country teams season came to an end in Lubbock at Regionals after coming up short in qualifying for state. The season was nothing short of success and a big step in the right direction. We have nothing to hang our heads at. Our girls team accomplished something that hasn't happened since 2017. We get better everyday."
West Texas Lady Comanches Cross Country finish hard at Regionals in Lubbock
- photos PSPCISD
