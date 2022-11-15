District 1-2A Volleyball
MVP: Mercedes Harton Senior Amarillo Highland Park
District 1-2A Volleyball
MVP: Mercedes Harton Senior Amarillo Highland Park
Offensive MVP: Kyra Courtemanche Senior Amarillo Highland Park
Defensive CO-MVP: Zoe Smith Sophomore West Texas, Kami Drinnon Senior Vega
Newcomers: Zoe Deatherage Sophomore Sanford-Fritch, Addison Lindley Sophomore West Texas
ALL-District
Sage Lay Sophomore West Texas
McKenna Jennings Senior West Texas
London Morrison Sophomore West Texas
Jaz Martinez Sophomore Vega
Addi Bidegain Sophomore Vega
Kashi Gilter Junior Vega
Macaela Graham Junior Memphis
Ava Arant Senior Memphis
Audrey Chavera Senior Memphis
Braylee Lewis Senior Amarillo Highland Park
Melanie Koval Senior Amarillo Highland Park
Kierra Kosechata Senior Amarillo Highland Park
Marian Cortes Senior Amarillo Highland Park
Avery Conner Junior Sanford-Fritch
Kalynn Roberts Sophomore Sanford-Fritch
Kinley Roberts Junior Sanford-Fritch
