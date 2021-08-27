The West Texas Comanches lost to the Canadian Wildcats on Friday night 69-8.
Latest News
- Sunray beats Sanford-Fritch, 30-22
- West Texas Comanches fall to Canadian, 69-8
- Borger Bulldogs win season opener, 28-14
- Lady Comanches win against Guymon in Five Sets
- Borger Police Department investigate a suspicious vehicle; find deceased person inside
- AAMW Vaccinates More than 1000 Dogs
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office makes another arrest for Human Trafficking; 2nd in 24 hours
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office arrest one for Human Trafficking near FM 1319 between Borger and Sanford
Popular Content
Articles
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office makes another arrest for Human Trafficking; 2nd in 24 hours
- Borger Police Department investigate a suspicious vehicle; find deceased person inside
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office arrest one for Human Trafficking near FM 1319 between Borger and Sanford
- New Italian Restaurant to open in Borger on Friday
- Multiple vehicle wreck kills two Hutchinson County Residents
- AAMW Vaccinates More than 1000 Dogs
- The Borger Bulldogs are getting ready for a new season
- Trio arrested for burglary and theft charges in Borger
- Details on Governor Abbott's upcoming visit to Hutchinson County
- Storm to impact areas of Hutchinson County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite football to watch?
You voted: