Team finished with 69 points for 5th place overall at Gruver
Top 6 finishes Varsity:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Team finished with 69 points for 5th place overall at Gruver
Top 6 finishes Varsity:
100M
Emorie McNabb - 2nd
Mattie Keeney - 6th
200M
Emorie McNabb - 1st
Jewelya Raiford - 6th
800M
London Morrison - 3rd
300M Hurdles
Scout Burris - 3rd
4x100 Relay
3rd Place
Jewelya, Mattie, Alyssa, Emorie
4x200 Relay
5th Place
Jewelya, Alyssa, Scout, Mattie
Long Jump
Emorie McNabb - 2nd
Mattie Keeney - 5th
Triple Jump
Scout Burris - 3rd
High Jump
Scout Burris 3rd
JV GIRLS TRACK
Team finished with 67 points for 4th place overall.
Top 6 finishes for JV:
100M
Allison Cox - 4th
Gentry Francis - 6th
200M
Gentry Francis 4th
400M
Addison Smith - 5th
800M
Macy Parks - 2nd
Alyssa Boyer - 3rd
Alabama Bradley - 4th
1600M
Addison Smith - 2nd
3200M
Alabama Bradley - 6th
300M Hurdles
Kaylie Estes - 2nd
4x100 Relay
2nd Place
Allison, Kaylie, Gentry, Dixie
Long Jump
Gentry Francis - 5th
Kaylie Estes - 6th
Discus
Kylie Ledwig - 5th
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.