8th Grade Track Results from the Wildcat Relays
LADY COMANCHES:
100 M - 3rd- Mattie Kenney
4th-Avery Armstrong
200 M - 6th- Ansley Fike
400 M - 5th- Haven Lee
2400 M- 6th - Macy Parks
100 M Hurdles - 2nd- Kaitlyn Grantz
4th - Emma Collier
300 M Hurdles - 4th- Emma Collier
4x100 Relay - 2nd- Avery Armstrong, Scout Burris, Gentry Francis, Mattie Kenney
4x200 Relay- 2nd- Mattie Kenney, Gentry Francis, Dixie Reiswig, Jewelya Raiford
4x400 - 1st - Avery Armstrong, Scout Burris, Gentry Francis, Haven Lee
Long Jump - 2nd - Avery Armstrong
4th - Gentry Francis
Shot Put Final Results - 1st - Kynlie Green
5th - Ashlynn Glasgow
Discus - 1st - Ashlynn Glasgow
Triple Jump - 1st - Scout Burris
2nd - Avery Armstrong
3rd - Jewelya Raiford
High Jump - 2nd - Scout Burris
3rd - Mattie Kenney
COMANCHES:
200 M - 1st - Cayde Winters
6th - Mitchell Asher
400 M - 1st - Sean Ramos
800 M - 1st - Kelby Sherwood
110 M Hurdles - 1st - Tristan Leathers
300 M Hurdles - 2nd - Tristan Leathers
4x100 - 2nd - Cayde Winters, Asher Mitchell, Jacob Evans, Sean Ramos
4x200 - 6th - Kelby Sherwood, Cayde Winters, Jacob Evans, Asher Mitchell
4x400- 1st - Tristan Leathers, Cayde Winters, Kelby Sherwood, Sean Ramos
Long Jump - 2nd Cayde Winters