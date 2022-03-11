track

8th Grade Track Results from the Wildcat Relays

LADY COMANCHES:

100 M - 3rd- Mattie Kenney

              4th-Avery Armstrong

200 M - 6th- Ansley Fike

400 M - 5th- Haven Lee

2400 M- 6th - Macy Parks

100 M Hurdles - 2nd- Kaitlyn Grantz

                            4th - Emma Collier

300 M Hurdles - 4th- Emma Collier

4x100 Relay - 2nd- Avery Armstrong, Scout Burris, Gentry Francis, Mattie Kenney

4x200 Relay- 2nd- Mattie Kenney, Gentry Francis, Dixie Reiswig, Jewelya Raiford

4x400 - 1st - Avery Armstrong, Scout Burris, Gentry Francis, Haven Lee

Long Jump - 2nd - Avery Armstrong

                       4th - Gentry Francis

Shot Put Final Results - 1st - Kynlie Green

                                         5th - Ashlynn Glasgow

Discus - 1st - Ashlynn Glasgow

Triple Jump - 1st - Scout Burris

                        2nd - Avery Armstrong

                        3rd - Jewelya Raiford

High Jump - 2nd - Scout Burris

                      3rd - Mattie Kenney  

COMANCHES:

200 M - 1st - Cayde Winters

               6th - Mitchell Asher

400 M - 1st - Sean Ramos

800 M - 1st - Kelby Sherwood

110 M Hurdles - 1st - Tristan Leathers

 

300 M Hurdles - 2nd - Tristan Leathers

4x100 - 2nd - Cayde Winters, Asher Mitchell, Jacob Evans, Sean Ramos

4x200 - 6th - Kelby Sherwood, Cayde Winters, Jacob Evans, Asher Mitchell

4x400- 1st - Tristan Leathers, Cayde Winters, Kelby Sherwood, Sean Ramos

Long Jump - 2nd Cayde Winters

