Darin Suit became the first champion of the 2021 Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo. The Ames, Oklahoma, cowboy placed in three rounds and won the average title in steer roping, which took place Monday and Tuesday at Henry C. Hitch Arena in Guymon.
Suit pocketed more than $7,000 for the feat. But he wasn’t the only champion crowned Tuesday. Will McBride of Ogallala, Nebraska, won the legacy steer roping. He roped four steers in a cumulative time of 64.0 seconds.
But McBride also placed in the other competition, actually roping eight steers over two days. In all, he pocketed $3,822 in Guymon.
Guymon (Okla.) Pioneer Days Rodeo
April 26-May 2
Steer roping: First round: 1. Reo Lohse, 10.7 seconds, $1,746; 2. Laramie Allen, 11.5, $1,518; 3. Garrett Hale, 11.6, $1,290; 4. (tie) Darin Suit and Roger Branch, 12.1, $949 each; 6. Troy Tillard, 12.3, $607; 8. (tie) Shay Good and Bryce Davis, 12.4, $266 each. Second round: 1. Kyle Cauthom, 9.7 seconds, $1,746; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.3, $1,518; 3. Rocky Patterson, 10.4, $1,290; 4. Neal Wood, 11.2, $1,063; 5. Jason Stockton, 11.4, $835; 6. Chad Edward Mathis, 11.5, $607; 7. Shay Good, 11.7, $380; 8. Colt Williams, 12.0, $152. Third round: 1. Travis Sheets, 10.1 seconds, $1,746; 2. Troy Tillard, 10.7, $1,518; 3. Darin Suit, 11.0, $1,290; 4. Chet Herren, 11.1, $1,063; 5. Cody Doescher, 11.2, $835; 6. Jess Tierney, 11.5, $607; 7. Tyler Hargrave, 11.6, $380; 8. Scott Snedecor, 12.0, $152. Fourth round: 1 Bryce Davis, 8.9 seconds, $1,746; 2. Garrett Hale, 9.4, $1,518; 3. Darin Suit, 10.1, $1,290; 4. Scott Snedecor, 10.4, $1,063; 5. Billy Good, 10.7, $835; 6. Martin Poindexter, 11.3, $607; 7. Tony Reina, 11.4, $380; 8. Troy Tillard, 11.5, $152. Aggregate: 1. Darin Suit, 47.1 seconds on four runs, $3,492; 2. Reo Lohse, 58.5, $3,036; 3. Will McBride, 64.0, $2,581; 4. Neal Wood, 65.7, $2,125; 5. Brad Lund, 67.5, $1,670; 6. Kim Ziegelgruber, 68.7, $1,214; 7. Ora Tagon, 75.1, $759; 8. Shorty Garten, 75.3, $304.
Legacy steer roping: First round: 1. Roger Branch, 12.1 seconds, $551; 2. Shay Good, 12.4, $414; 3. Ora Taton, 13.1, $276; 4. Brad Lund, 14.8, 138. Second round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 10.4 seconds, $551; 2. Shay Good, 11.7, $414; 3. Chris Glover, 12.3, $276; 4. Corey Ross, 14.2, $138. Third round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 12.2 seconds, $551; 2. Miles Williams, 12.8, $414; 3. Buck Mekelburg, 15.0, $276; 4. Will McBride, 15.2, $138. Fourth round: 1. Martin Poindexter, 11.3 seconds, $551; 2. Miles Williams, 13.3, $414; 3. (tie) Trey Wallace and Ora Taton, 13.5, $207 each. Average: 1. Will McBride, 64.0 seconds on four runs, $1,103; 2. Brad Lund, 67.5, $827; 3. Ora Taton, 75.1, $551; 4. Roger Branch, 41.8 seconds on three runs, $276.