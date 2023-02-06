FPC- In this edition of the Plainsmen Buyout Sponsorship Program, we are pleased to announce that Solvay is our next sponsorship partner.
The game they are sponsoring is Monday, February 6, 2023, as the Plainsmen basketball teams will be taking on Midland College. The women’s game will tip at 5:45 pm and the men’s game will start soon after. We have been building one of the best environments thanks to great sponsors and a great community involvement. Please pick up your tickets at any of the following locations: