seball has a long tradition of housing players during a baseball season. Host families provide a college baseball player their "home away from home”! These families are not financially compensated, but the chance to experience the day-to-day life of a collegiate athlete is an opportunity few people will ever have. Each host will be a big part of their success with the Sod Squad and in their career as a baseball player.
Each player will spend a considerable amount of time at the ballpark or on the road, but having a comfortable life at home during off days is a very important factor! The Sod Squad is looking for host families in the community to house one or more players for the 2021 season. Players will need housing from late May through early August.
Ideal Host Families:
· Commit to the entire season (May 28-August 8)
· Provide a clean, safe, and healthy home environment
· Provide player(s) with his own room (although multiple players can share)
· Access to bathroom, kitchen, and laundry
· Ability to provide reliable transportation, if and when needed (i.e., late night/early AM pickup after a road trip, shuttle to/from ballpark, etc.)
· Host families must be very understanding of the player’s hectic schedule
Host families have a large responsibility, but there are perks for taking on that responsibility. Mainly, you will become a member of the Sod Squad family and a vital piece in the success of the team.
To Thank Host Families:
· Up to 4 Ticket Vouchers per Sod Squad home game
· Pre-Season Host Family Team Outing
· End-of-season on-field recognition
· 2 Host Family T-shirts (additional can be purchased at discount)
· 10% Discount in the Team Store
What To Expect:
· Building a bond with player/s that will last well beyond the final game of the season.
· Mature and respectful individual/s who will represent the team, and, by extension, their host family with the utmost class and professionalism.
· The opportunity to make a positive impact on the future of a young man.
· Player/s will often not be home.
· Player/s will be arriving home late at night and or early in the morning after games.
· Remember, baseball is their passion. There will be good and bad days.
· Player/s may have families and friends visit during the summer. It is up to the host family whether to allow visitors to stay in the home.
· Host families must understand that player personnel changes can and do occur before and during the season (i.e., injuries and school schedules, which may impact or shorten player housing assignments).