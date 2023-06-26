1

Amarillo, Texas (June 26, 2023) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles are proud to announce that $38,007 was raised from the June 17th game to assist with relief efforts for the Texas panhandle after the recent flooding in Amarillo and the devastating tornado in Perryton earlier this month. All the money raised will go to the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to be shared equally between the two different causes.

 

