CANYON, Texas — High school students can get a taste of college life at West Texas A&M University’s Slice of Summer.
The weekly series of events, hosted by WT Recreational Sports, is open to incoming freshmen through senior students.
The events are set for 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 and 7 to 9 p.m. June 16, 23 and 30 in the Virgil Henson Activity Center on WT’s Canyon campus.
Admission is free for VHAC members. Cost is $10 each for Nights 2, 3 and 4 or $20 for a three-night pass; Night 1 is free for everyone.
Free snacks and beverages will be provided at each night.
To register, visit wtrecsports.wtamu.edu and click on “youth programs.” All participants must fill out a Recreational Sports Waiver for each night they plan to attend. The waiver, which must be signed by a parent if the student is younger than 18, is part of the online registration process.
“Our Slice of Summer event is designed to be a fun reward for our area high schoolers,” said Justin Cornelsen, director of recreational sports. “They have had a challenging year, so we want to offer them some fun, interactive activities to both shake off the difficulties of 2020 and to give them a preview of their college experience.”
Students will take part in social events, intramurals, esports, mini-challenges and more. The VHAC includes basketball / volleyball courts, a newly remodeled game room, a climbing tower and bowling lanes.
Participants may also collect tickets each night for a chance to win prizes on Night 4.
Slice of Summer reflects WT’s mission to serve the people of the Texas Panhandle, as laid out in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.