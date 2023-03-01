The Sanford-Fritch Junior High Pantex Relays were held on Tuesday due to impending bad weather on Thursday (the original scheduled date for the meet). Running races were only held. Field events were canceled for the meet due to time constraints. The Sanford-Fritch High School Pantex Relays will be held on Friday, March 3 at Eagle Field in Fritch.
Scenes from the Sanford-Fritch Junior High Pantex Relays
