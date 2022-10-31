The Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles and the West Texas Lady Comanches will start play-off action tonight in volleyball action. Sanford-Fritch will play Ropes in Dimmitt at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Comanches play Olton at Caprock in Amarillo at 7 p.m.
featured
Sanford Fritch, West Texas Volleyball playoff match-ups this evening
