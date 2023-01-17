The West Texas Comanches and Lady Comanches made the short trek across the Sanford Yake Damn on Tuesday evening to face the Sanford-Fritch Eagles and Lady Eagles in district basketball action. Pick up a copy of the Thursday Borger News-Herald for coverage from Tuesday's games.
Sanford-Fritch v. West Texas cross-county basketball rivalry
