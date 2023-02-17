The Sanford-Fritch Eagles beat the West Texas Comanches on Friday night to clinch the 4th seed in the the playoffs, 55-53. Sanford-Fritch will play Clarendon in Pampa at 6 p.m on Monday, February 20.
featured
Sanford-Fritch beats West Texas by 3; clinches 4th seed for the playoffs
