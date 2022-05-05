Plainsmen Baseball Season Comes to an End

[BORGER – May 4, 2022]
Another season has come and gone for the Plainsmen Baseball program, and it was the first season for interim head coach Chad Brown. As far as record goes, the Plainsmen were 19-32, but they had a total of 33 games that were decided by 4 runs or less.
The offensive numbers fell in some categories as compared to last season, but they were up in batting average, triples, and doubles. They were able to rank in the top 10 in doubles as well as top 5 in triples for the year. Cade Zalewski, an Eastern Illinois commit, was a big part of that as he was top 10 in batting average and doubles by himself and was able to earn region 5 hitter of the week honors this season.
On the defensive side numbers were up in fielding percentage and the ERA was down for the pitchers compared to last year. This is a testament to the hard work put in as region 5 is one of the top offensive leagues in the entire country.
Another bright spot to look forward to was the youth that made up this team’s roster. 3 weekend starters on the pitching staff as well as 5 bats in the lineup consistently put-up good numbers were all freshmen. There was even more depth in the bullpen from freshman arms that stepped up and gave good outings.
The 2022 season may not have gone the way the Plainsmen wanted but there is something promising to look forward to for 2023!