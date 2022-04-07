Plainsmen Athletics Tabs Clement as Next Volleyball Coach

[BORGER – April 6, 2022]
The Plainsmen Athletic Department is pleased to welcome the new Head Volleyball Coach, McKenna Clement!
McKenna Clement, a native of Borger, TX, is set to begin her journey leading the Plainsmen Volleyball program. Clement is looking to continue to build this program as she spent the previous year as an assistant on the Plainsmen staff. Last year the Lady Plainsmen had some struggle due to injury in a tough WJCAC conference but are on track to turn that around as they are returning 10 players off last season’s roster.
The team has already bought in and is putting in hard work during this spring season. The team seems hungry to make the improvements necessary to be a contender next season. On top of the returners, Clement has already signed an extremely talented recruiting class to come in and compete. So far this spring, they have visited perennial power Seward County as well as heading down to Lubbock Christian to take on some high-level talent at the Spring Play Day Tourney.
There is much to be excited about for the new direction of the Lady Plainsmen with the hiring of Clement. Being from Borger, TX, Clement is ready to give her hometown a great volleyball program that used to be here. In a statement from Clement, “I’m extremely excited to be in this position. I just want to get FPC back to prominence like when I was a bit younger.”
If you are ready to catch the Lady Plainsmen under new head coach McKenna Clement in action, stop by the BCAC on Saturday, April 9, 2022, to watch them take on Garden City in a spring scrimmage. The match begins at 5 PM.