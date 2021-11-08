Plains defeated the Lady Eagles Varsity Volleyball team in a Quarterfinal match-up on Monday night at Plainview. Plains won in five sets: 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, and 15-11.
Plains defeats Sanford-Fritch in Quarterfinal match-up
