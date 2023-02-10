days

GUYMON, Okla. – Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena is classic and timeless, a natural bowl created by the landscape to offer spectators a perfect venue.

While it serves as the perfect setting for the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo, it has been in need of a facelift or two over the years. It has received another in anticipation of this year’s event, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

