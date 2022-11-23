Lady Plainsmen Head to Yuma for Classic to be Featured on ESPN+

[BORGER – November 23, 2022]
Lady Plainsmen are ready to compete in Arizona Western Classic which is to be featured on ESPN+
The Lady Plainsmen will take on host Arizona Western and Central Arizona College on Friday and Saturday respectively. In this Thanksgiving Classic the Lady Plainsmen will have much to be thankful for since winning 4 straight games. This classic will have an added treat as it will be streamed on ESPN+
In the Lady Plainsmen previous matchup, they had a neutral site game in Hobbs, NM against McCook College where they were victorious 63-44. The Lady Plainsmen had 3 double digit scorers in Xoe Rosales (11), Ayuen Akot (11), and Aurore Eyango (10). The Lady Plainsmen defense was able to turn over McCook 28 times and come away with 14 steals.
Game 1 of the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Classic is at 8:00 PM CST on Friday 11/25. This matchup will see the Lady Plainsmen take on the host school in Arizona Western. The Arizona Western Lady Matadors are ranked 13thin the NJCAA polls and are entering the game undefeated at 6-0. #13 Arizona Western is averaging over 78 points a game and holding their opponents to 41 ppg.
Game 2 of the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Classic is going to be at 4:30 PM CST on Saturday 11/26. This matchup will see the Lady Plainsmen take on Central Arizona College. The Lady Plainsmen will see a team in Central Arizona that has very little info on them. They have scheduled 4 prep schools so far this season and only have 2 losses recorded.
Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Classic Games
Game 1: vs #13 Arizona Western – 8:00 PM CST – Friday November 25, 2022
Game 2: vs Central Arizona – 4:30 PM CST – Saturday November 26, 2022
Catch the action on ESPN+ this holiday weekend!
#ProtectThePlains
