(Clarendon) – Time ran out on the Lady Plainsmen as a fourth quarter rally came up two points short Thursday night at Clarendon with Frank Phillips College falling 68-66 to conference rival Clarendon College.
The Lady Plainsmen trailed 33-30 at halftime and were outscored 19-14 in the third quarter to fall behind 52-44, before outscoring Clarendon by six in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore shooting guard Canton Moreno of Amarillo led the Lady Plainsmen in scoring with 16 points. Also in double figures were sophomore forward Mbaya Sembene of Senegal with 13 points and sophomore guard Aubry Johnson of Amarillo with 12 points. Sophomores Alexys Grice of College Station and Kamry Perez of Amarillo each scored nine points while sophomore Naiya Brown of Dallas added seven.
Off the bench, freshman Chauntice Reed of Dallas added a spark on defense with four steals to lead FPC. The Lady Plainsmen recorded a total of 10 steals which is the most in a conference game this season. Also swiping the ball was Grice with 3 steals, Moreno with a pair, and Sembene with one.
The Lady Plainsmen did a great job sharing the ball and recorded a total of 16 assists, led by point guard Perez with five assists. For the season Perez has 81 assists which is tenth in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Grice had four assists; Johnson, three; Reed, two; Sembene and Moreno with one each. Sembene cleaned the glass for a team high eight rebounds.
FPC only committed seven turnovers for the game which was a season low. Currently, the Lady Plainsmen are tied for twelfth in the NJCAA with a 13.4 turnovers per game average. FPC is tied for ninth in the country from the free throw line shooting 72.3%. In conference play FPC is first from the free throw line, shooting 77.5%.
The Lady Plainsmen will be road warriors to finish up the regular season beginning on Thursday, Mar. 25 at Snyder to face Western Texas College. That will begin a stretch of five games in eight days to wrap up the regular season. Four of those games are on the road, with the home finale on Monday, Mar. 29 versus no. 7 South Plains College.