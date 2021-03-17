(Borger) – A combination of a sluggish first half and missed opportunities cost the Frank Phillips College women’s basketball team Monday night at home, falling 73-60 to Western Texas College in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference game. It was the third game in five days which appeared to take a toll on the depleted Lady Plainsmen who suited up only eight players due to injuries.
Despite leading 14-to-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Plainsmen easily squandered a half dozen scoring opportunities which would haunt FPC at the end of the night. WTC outscored FPC 17-to-10 in the second quarter for a 29-24 lead into the locker room. The game remained in doubt late, as the Lady Plainsmen were as close as seven in the final minutes, but was outscored 44-to-36 in the second half.
The Lady Plainsmen were led in scoring by freshman guard Aubry Johnson of Amarillo with 16 points. She also had seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in the losing effort. A pair of Canyon Randall sophomores were also in double figures with shooting guard Canton Moreno scoring 15 points and sophomore point guard Kamry Perez adding 10. Sophomore forward Mbaya Sembene of Senegal scored 10 points. Sembene was the WJCAC Player of the Week for her performance in three games last week. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Plainsmen was sophomore guard/forward Alexys Grice of College Station scored nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Perez dished out a game high seven assists. She is currently ranked eleventh in the NJCAA with 76 assists in 14 games for an average of 5.4 assists per game.
FPC shot it well from the free throw line shooting 91.7% on 11-for-12 shooting. Currently, the Lady Plainsmen are twelfth in the nation shooting 71.4% from the free throw line.
Frank Phillips falls to 4-and-10 overall and will seek their first conference win on Thursday night at Clarendon College. It will be the third matchup between the two teams. Clarendon won both of the earlier contests, but the Lady Plainsmen will hope that the third time is the charm. FPC will hit the road for their next three games before returning home for the final time this season on Monday, Mar. 29 at 5:45 p.m. versus no. 7 South Plains College.