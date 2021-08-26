Tuesday 8-24-21 the Lady Comanches went head on with the Guymon Tigers in a full five sets. Each set was nerve racking and had you sitting on the edge of your seats.
The scores for the five sets were 22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 26-24, and 15-12. On the fourth set the Lady Comanches were falling behind by quite a lot and caught up and pulled out a win for that set.
That set determined if the tigers were gonna take the win or not but the comanches were ready to fight back and not give up. #1 Emma Jimenez is their back-row defensive specialist and had beautiful saves that kept them going.
#4 Lula Nolen is there all around setter and had lots of beautiful sets to #7 Addison Couch that put the ball straight down almost every time.
The lady Comanches are definitely ready to fight for more wins this season.