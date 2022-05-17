Frank Phillips College-The interim tag is officially removed! Chad Brown is officially the new Head Coach of the Plainsmen Baseball program.
After Coach Welch left to take a Division 1 job in North Carolina, Chad Brown was named interim coach and served the Plainsmen well. Chad Brown had served as an assistant on staff for the previous three seasons so there was a sense of familiarity with the guys.
Chad Brown, who graduated from Randall High School in Amarillo, played here for the Plainsmen for two seasons before earning a spot on the Western Texas A&M baseball team to finish off his playing career. He was able to win a gold glove in the conference at West Texas A&M for his superb defensive play at 3rd base.
Serving under the interim tag, Chad Brown led the Plainsmen to improvements in both offensive and defensive categories. With the freshman coming back with a plethora of experience and a solid recruiting class the Plainsmen will look to make a run in a tough WJCAC schedule next season.