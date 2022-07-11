It is a bittersweet day for the Plainsmen athletic program as Athletic Director and Head Men’s Basketball Coach is resigning and on the move to Florida.
Chris Hackett has been a part of the Plainsmen athletic program for 11 years when he was hired to take over the Plainsmen men’s basketball program in 2011. During his tenure, he amassed over 150 victories, had a player form the program drafted into the NBA, and established one of the best summer camp programs in the panhandle. He was also named the head coach as the Region 5 West team in the 2014 Region 5 All-Star. Game. His best season, in 2016, saw the Plainsmen earn a 22-9 record and was named a finalist for the Hoopdirt.com National Junior College Coach of the Year.
He was appointed to the Athletic Director position last year and instantly began to upgrade the entire athletic department. He has upgrade facilities, buses, livestreaming equipment and services. He also, saw the hiring of 4 new coaches to the Plainsmen staffs.
He will be taking over as Athletic Director at Florida Gateway College in Lake City, FL. We are extremely saddened to see him leave, but happy to see him embark on a new journey. Florida Gateway College got a great hire. A search has begun to replace him as the Men’s Basketball Coach.