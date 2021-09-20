Grace Goldston recently competed in the Dicky Scroggins Invitational in Lubbock Texas. After 2 days of play she placed 5th among some of the best players in the panhandle. Congratulations to to our Borger Bulldog GolfStar, Grace Goldston! We are so proud of this young lady!
