Borger, TX (79008)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.