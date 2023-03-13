In the past 3 years we have seen the addition of Breakaway-roping into womens professional rodeo. In addition rodeo is seeing big strides for both the youth & women within the sport. This past week the FPC Rodeo Team was once again asked to provide a production crew for one of the Hooey Junior Patriot arenas. Hired by Manion Productions the crew included FPC Rodeo coaches Wyatt & Kaylee Gregg, FPC athletes Jacee Graff, Logan McLeod, Emily Freise, and Shelby Dunning as well as fellow college athlete Mayce Marek. The Multi-Purpose arena was responsible for hosting over 1200 Patriot Polebenders & Goat-Tyers in 5 days. The Hooey Junior Patriot Event gave 19 & under contestants a chance at a $100,000 finale’ prize money purse, which drew people from all 50 states & Canada! The event chose to showcase the High-school rodeo events of Barrel-racing, Tie-down roping, Team-roping, Goat-Tying, Steer-wrestling, Breakaway-roping & Pole-bending February 27-March 5. While the rough-stock events were showcased the weekend prior. The Multi-Purpose Arena crew was the only womens production crew out of the five arenas being used during the Junior Patriot Event. FPC Head Rodeo Coach Kaylee Gregg, the first Head Womens Coach in the Southwest Region, was also the only woman to officiate as a Judge during the Junior Patriot Event! Not only did FPC Rodeo athletes aid in the production of two of the timed events featured, they also competed with success throughout the week!
FPC Freshman Breakaway-roper Jacelyn Frost from Randlett, UT won the first round of the Hooey Junior Patriot Breakaway with a smoking fast time of 1.93 seconds! This earned her a spot in the Top 15 Saturday Championship round out of 400+ entries! Frost once again took home a piece of the prize money with a 2.09 second run in the final go round! Pocketing $17,000 in prize money throughout the week!