graff

FPC Rodeo kicked off the Spring season with a win in Odessa, TX during the Odessa College Rodeo February 23-25.

The FPC Rodeo Womens Team was well represented throughout the Odessa College Rodeo! FPC Freshman Goat-tyer Jacee Graff from St. George, UT turned in the fastest time of the weekend to win the championship round  with a time of 6.6 seconds. Which also earned her the overall aggregate title! Jacee is the highest ranked Freshman goat-tyer competing out of the 17 colleges & universities that makeup the Southwest Region. She currently sits 5th overall & is the only junior college Goat-tyer ranked within the top 10!

