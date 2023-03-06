FPC Rodeo kicked off the Spring season with a win in Odessa, TX during the Odessa College Rodeo February 23-25.
The FPC Rodeo Womens Team was well represented throughout the Odessa College Rodeo! FPC Freshman Goat-tyer Jacee Graff from St. George, UT turned in the fastest time of the weekend to win the championship round with a time of 6.6 seconds. Which also earned her the overall aggregate title! Jacee is the highest ranked Freshman goat-tyer competing out of the 17 colleges & universities that makeup the Southwest Region. She currently sits 5th overall & is the only junior college Goat-tyer ranked within the top 10!
FPC Freshman goat-tyer Jacelyn Frost from Roosevelt, UT split 3rd in the Long Round of the OC Rodeo with a 7.0 second time! Jacelyn is currently the 3rd highest ranked Freshman goat-tyer & the 3rd highest ranked junior college athlete in the Southwest Region!
FPC Sophomore Breakaway-roper Jenna Fulton from Highmore, SD turned in a time of 2.6 during the OC college rodeo long round, winning 4th out of 193 contestant entries!
FPC Sophomore Logan McLeod & FPC Freshman Laken Warr placed just shy of the Top 10 OC championship round within the goat-tying.
FPC Freshman breakaway-roper Kaylee Stroud of Lubbock, TX took a big reach to turn in a time of 3.0, falling just short of the championship top 10 round!
FPC Sophomore Team-roper Zach Nicholson of Stinnett, TX would have turned in a time of 5.7 to win 4th in the OC long round but his partner unfortunately caught a 10 second barrier penalty.
Big congratulations to all the FPC alumni who finished within the Odessa College Rodeo Top 10 Championship Round:
Beau Dean Steer-Wrestling
Caitlin Kreider Goat-Tying
Rowdy Norwood Steer-wrestling