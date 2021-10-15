The Farwell Steers beat the Sanford-Fritch Eagles in week 8 high school football action 55-7.
featured
Farwell Steers beat Sanford-Fritch Eagles 55-7
Latest News
- Texas Game Wardens Request Public’s Help in Pronghorn Poaching Case
- Farwell Steers beat Sanford-Fritch Eagles 55-7
- Panhandle Panthers win over West Texas High School 67-12
- Lubbock Estacado beats Bulldogs 62-0
- Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet
- Nolen wins 1st place at 2A District 1 Cross Country Meet
- Fatal Crash on Highway 60
- Bulldog Band Marching Contest Sendoff
Popular Content
Articles
- Fatal Crash on Highway 60
- DPS: Wreck outside of Panhandle claims the life of Borger teen
- Borger High School names Homecoming Queen
- New Officers Elected for TASB
- Borger Bulldogs win Homecoming game 31-17
- Angela's Mission to host 5k run/walk
- Bulldog Band Marching Contest Sendoff
- Nolen wins 1st place at 2A District 1 Cross Country Meet
- Bob Watson retires from the Borger Fire Department
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits Borger
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite fall treat?
You voted: