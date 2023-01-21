ball

AMARILLO, Texas (January 20, 2023) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks, announced the full on-field staff for the 2023 season, highlighted by the return of Shawn Roof as Manager. Roof enters his third season at the helm of the club after a 68-69 record in 2022 and a third-place finish in the Texas League South Division. Joining the staff in Amarillo will be pitching coach Tom Gorzelanny, hitting coach Terrmel Sledge, coach Javier Colina, athletic trainer Chris Mudd, and strength & conditioning coach Mitchell Ho. Combined, the staff has more than 26 years of professional coaching experience and 40-plus years of playing experience at either the minor or Major-League level.

 

