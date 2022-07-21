IRVING, Texas (July 21, 2022) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that veteran athletics administrator Courtney Morrison Archer has been named Director of Events.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays through Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
IRVING, Texas (July 21, 2022) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that veteran athletics administrator Courtney Morrison Archer has been named Director of Events.
Archer brings more than 25 years of collegiate administrative experience to the NFF, where she will manage all of the organization’s major events, highlighted by the NFF Annual Awards Dinner held each December as the culmination of the college football regular season. The 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas is set for Dec. 6, and it will feature the induction of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class; the presentation of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments; and the bestowing of the 33rd William V. Campbell Trophy® to college football's top scholar-athlete.
“We are excited to have Courtney Archer join the NFF team as our Director of Events,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “She brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we look forward to her guidance as we continue to build on the success of the NFF Annual Awards Dinner and all of our other events during the year.”
Prior to the NFF, Archer spent four years with the Southland Conference, most recently holding the title of associate commissioner for communications. With the Southland, she provided senior oversight of the conference’s communications efforts, including media and public relations, television production, website and social media platforms, and she served as a staff liaison to campus sports information directors. She also assisted as the local media coordinator for the Southland’s role as host conference for the annual NCAA Division I Football Championship Game.
Prior to joining the Southland staff, Archer spent 13 years with Conference USA while also being involved with various local events and organizations, including the National Football Foundation, the Cotton Bowl Classic and the Fort Worth, Heart of Dallas and Frisco bowls. During that time, she administered a number of championship events for basketball, soccer, softball, golf and rowing while serving on the NCAA Media Relations Committee for the NCAA Men’s Final Four. She has also worked the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis men’s basketball tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas, since its inception in 2010.
Previously, Archer was the Director of Media Relations for the Orange Bowl Committee in Miami, functioning as the media contact and primary spokesperson for the FedEx Orange Bowl, including the 2001 National Championship. While in South Florida, she was also on staff for the NASDAQ 100 Tennis Championships in Key Biscayne.
Archer served two years as Director of Communications at the Atlantic 10 Conference, and she worked in the sports information offices at Syracuse University, Xavier University (OH), Miami University (OH) and Texas Woman's University.
A native of Gallipolis, Ohio, Archer earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Miami University (OH) in 1991 and a master’s in sport management from West Virginia University in 1992. She and her husband Todd Archer live in Flower Mound, Texas, and have two daughters.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.