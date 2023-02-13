The West Texas Comanches JV Basketball team went undefeated this season and claimed the District Title on Monday night with a win against Stratford, 52-23. Congratulations Comanches!
featured
Comanche JV Basketball goes undefeated; District Champs
Latest News
- Wind, Rain, Snow Could Impact Driving Conditions this Week
- Comanche JV Basketball goes undefeated; District Champs
- Borger Police Department seeks information about Main Street Bar Shooting
- Vehicle accident ends fatal near Pampa
- Borger Native Pianist John Bayless to play at Amarillo College
- DPS Encourages the Public to Register for Free Safety Training
- Oh, chute! Guymon steps up! Rodeo Time is around the corner
- Lady Bulldog Varsity Soccer team ties Dumas
Popular Content
Articles
- Borger Fire Crews on the scene of Battery Tank Fire
- Borger Elks Make a $6,000 donation to Snack Pak 4 Kids
- Borger High School Wrestlers advance to Regionals
- Vehicle accident ends fatal near Pampa
- More highlights from the Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles vs the West Texas Lady Comanches match-up Friday evening
- Borger Traffic Signal Goes Live Thursday
- Borger Native Pianist John Bayless to play at Amarillo College
- Phillips 66 confirms death of Austin Industrial contractor following incident at the Borger Complex on January 17
- Borger Bulldogs sign to play college football
- Accident turns fatal in Deaf Smith County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite flower?
You voted: