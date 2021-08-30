The Borger Bulldogs took a big win in their season opener against the Lubbock High Westerners on Friday evening at Bulldog Stadium in Borger. A game dominated by rushing yards, Borger would take the win, 28-14.
The game started with a 21-yard-run for a touchdown by the Westerners (an extra point attempt by the Westerners was no good), but it wouldn’t take long, and the Bulldogs #23 Cameron Chambers would put Borger on the board with an 11-yard-run, 6-6. Then Borger’s Aaron Ramos would add one, with an easy completed extra point, giving the Bulldogs the lead 7-6.
The second quarter would be scoreless for both teams, going into half-time Borger leading, 7-6.
The third quarter started with Chambers scoring for the Bulldogs on a one-yard-run and Ramos adding an extra point, 14-6.
Next, Lubbock would tie the game up with an 11-yard-run and a two-point conversion, 14-14.
The game wouldn’t be tied long, as the Bulldogs #20 Gabriel Campoya would score on a 10-yard pass from Sophomore Quarterback KJ Jennings, 20-14. The extra point would be good, 21-14, Borger.
A scoring run in the 4th quarter by #1 Doneth Bates for the Bulldogs, added by an extra point by Ramos, would clinch the win for Borger, 28-14
Leading the game in yards for Borger were: Jennings with 57 passing yards, Chambers with 195 rushing yards, and Campoya with 32 receiving yards.
Borger will travel to Friona on Friday, September 3, to face the Friona Chieftains in week 2 of high school football action.