The Borger Lady Bulldogs participated in the 21st Annual Lady Horns Classic at Caprock High School in Amarillo Jan 7-8.
The Lady Bulldogs finished 19th overall in the team standings.
Julia Stevens placed 3rd in the 119 division of the Silver bracket.
Sianna Smith placed 1st in the 138 division of the Bronze bracket.
Eva Chavez placed 5th in the 148 division of the Orange bracket.
Brianna Maestas placed 5th in the 165 division of the Silver bracket.
Arianna Maestas placed 3rd in the 215 division of the Gold bracket.
Bulldog Boys Wrestling participated in the 2022 Hereford Rumble Jan 7-8.
The Bulldogs placed 26th overall in the team standings.
Individual results:
Hayden Phillips-20th in the 132 weight class
Korbyn Gibson-13th in the 160 weight class
Greg Fulton-20th in the 170 weight class
J.D. Keeney-23rd in the 182 weight class
Andrew Welch-19th in the 285 weight class