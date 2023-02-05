Borger Softball is geared for a strong 2023 season lead by new Borger Softball Head Coach Katie Ammerman. The season opener is against Childress February 14 at home. See this full story including players to watch this season, in the next weekend edition of the Borger News-Herald.
Borger Softball geared for a strong 2023 season
