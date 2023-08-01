Borger ISD welcomes Jared White as the new Assistant Athletic Director and football coach.
We are thrilled to introduce Jared White to our Bulldog Family. Let’s get to know him better.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Borger ISD welcomes Jared White as the new Assistant Athletic Director and football coach.
We are thrilled to introduce Jared White to our Bulldog Family. Let’s get to know him better.
Pampa High School (Class of 1999)
Bachelor’s degree in special education from Eastern New Mexico University
Master’s in education administration from WTAMU
Jared’s dedication to education and sports has led him through an impressive journey across various school districts. He has positively impacted countless lives as:
A teacher of various Special Education and social studies classes for 11 years
A campus administrator for 9 years
Jared’s commitment to education runs in the family. His wife, Jessica, is a math teacher and together they have been blessed with 4 amazing children, Lincoln (18), Lake (11), Lailyn (9), and Landrick (6).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.