At the Dumas Invitational, competing against all the big schools in the panhandle, Borger High School Sophomore George Goldston led the tournament with a one-under score of 70 on the first day. The second day he ended up shooting 78. His two-day total was good for 6th place individually and helped the varsity team to a 5th place finish out of 16 teams. George is also playing football. The Thursday night before the Dumas Invitational, George was playing on the JV football team in Seminole, Tx. They got home at 2:00 am that morning.
Borger High School Golfer rocks Dumas Invitational
