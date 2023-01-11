borger
Borger Football Banquet (BISD Official) will be held on January 19, 2023, at 6:00, at the FPC Library. Tickets are going to be $25 on presale and $30 at the door. Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow Thursday, through Tuesday, January 17th. Tickets are available Monday-Thursday from 10am-4pm at H&H Printing.
BBBC covers the cost for the following:
Football Players
Managers
Cheerleaders
Coaches and wives
All other tickets must be purchased, for example-
Dates, grandparents, cousins etc.

