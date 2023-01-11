Borger Football Banquet (BISD Official) will be held on January 19, 2023, at 6:00, at the FPC Library. Tickets are going to be $25 on presale and $30 at the door. Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow Thursday, through Tuesday, January 17th. Tickets are available Monday-Thursday from 10am-4pm at H&H Printing.
BBBC covers the cost for the following:
Football Players
Managers
Cheerleaders
Coaches and wives
All other tickets must be purchased, for example-
Dates, grandparents, cousins etc.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Borger Football Banquet January 19
- Borger Bulldog Soccer beats Lubbock Coronado
- Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Kicks Off 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
- Secretary Nelson Convenes 88th Texas Legislature
- Speed and Alcohol believed to be contributing factors in a Fatal Crash in Swisher County
- Borger Basketball dominates against Pampa
- McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
- AgriLife Extension adds entomologist in Amarillo
Popular Content
Articles
- Borger Basketball dominates against Pampa
- Speed and Alcohol believed to be contributing factors in a Fatal Crash in Swisher County
- Sheriff's Office SWAT arrest suspect in string of burglaries in Fritch area
- Borger natives make President's List at South Plains College
- AgriLife Extension adds entomologist in Amarillo
- McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
- Cedar fever season in Texas
- Traveling Art Exhibit Honors 100 Years of Texas State Parks
- Phillips 66 Supporting STEM at Borger ISD
- AAA Texas Reveals 2022’s Top Auto Insurance Claims
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Who is your favorite singer?
You voted: