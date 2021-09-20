runners

The Bulldog Cross Country team competed in the Dalhart Invitational CC Meet on Saturday.

 

Varsity Boys:

Team Totals-6 teams

Dalhart                 48 pts

Borger                  58 pts

Bushland             59 pts

Texline                 64 pts

Boys Ranch         133 pts

Stratford              143 pts

 

Individual Results:

Casen Bonds                      6th           18:53

Matthew Gutierrez         9th           19:18

Leif Nelson                         11th         19:22

Elijah Guerrero                 15th         19:43

Josh Drake                          17th         19:56

Axel Nelson                        26th         21:13

Nicholas Landeros           30th         21:37

 

Varsity Girls:

Individual Results:

Linzey Torres                      6th           13:28

Londyn Salinas                   25th         14:09

 

JV Boys:

Individual Results:

Jesus Garcia                        15th         23:05

David Gutierrez                17th         24:08

 

JV Girls:

Individual Results:

Mia Garcia                           13th         15:29

Leslie Hernandez             18th         16:08

 

MS Boys:

Team Totals-5 teams

Borger                                                  32 pts

Bushland                                             63 pts

Dalhart                                                 71 pts

Holy Cross Catholic Academy      87 pts

Boys Ranch                                         97 pts

 

Individual Results-

Lincoln Buchanan                             1st           11:49

Charlie Medina                                 3rd           12:36

Isaiah White-Martinez                   10th         13:33

Cesar Mota                                         11th         13:37

Justin Aguilar                                     14th         13:54

Javian Luna                                         25th         14:45

Auggie Mena                                     28th         15:15

Ashton Mitchell                                45th         18:05

Nicholas Chavez                               51st         21:41

 

MS Girls:

Team Totals-7 teams

Gruver                 39 pts

Dalhart                 64 pts

Texline                 78 pts

Stratford              85 pts

Borger                  101 pts

Bushland             139 pts

Channing             212 pts

 

Individual Results-

Hayden Luna                      4th           13:37

Skye Sessions                    10th         14:06

Gabbie Gonzales              19th         15:15

Grace Cave                         44th         16:59

Miley Garcia                       49th         17:31

Loyola Sanchez                 60th         18:05

Bella Pina                             70th         18:47

Ryann Cave                         78th         19:44

Bailey Line                           85th         21:07

 

