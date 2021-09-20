The Bulldog Cross Country team competed in the Dalhart Invitational CC Meet on Saturday.
Varsity Boys:
Team Totals-6 teams
Dalhart 48 pts
Borger 58 pts
Bushland 59 pts
Texline 64 pts
Boys Ranch 133 pts
Stratford 143 pts
Individual Results:
Casen Bonds 6th 18:53
Matthew Gutierrez 9th 19:18
Leif Nelson 11th 19:22
Elijah Guerrero 15th 19:43
Josh Drake 17th 19:56
Axel Nelson 26th 21:13
Nicholas Landeros 30th 21:37
Varsity Girls:
Individual Results:
Linzey Torres 6th 13:28
Londyn Salinas 25th 14:09
JV Boys:
Individual Results:
Jesus Garcia 15th 23:05
David Gutierrez 17th 24:08
JV Girls:
Individual Results:
Mia Garcia 13th 15:29
Leslie Hernandez 18th 16:08
MS Boys:
Team Totals-5 teams
Borger 32 pts
Bushland 63 pts
Dalhart 71 pts
Holy Cross Catholic Academy 87 pts
Boys Ranch 97 pts
Individual Results-
Lincoln Buchanan 1st 11:49
Charlie Medina 3rd 12:36
Isaiah White-Martinez 10th 13:33
Cesar Mota 11th 13:37
Justin Aguilar 14th 13:54
Javian Luna 25th 14:45
Auggie Mena 28th 15:15
Ashton Mitchell 45th 18:05
Nicholas Chavez 51st 21:41
MS Girls:
Team Totals-7 teams
Gruver 39 pts
Dalhart 64 pts
Texline 78 pts
Stratford 85 pts
Borger 101 pts
Bushland 139 pts
Channing 212 pts
Individual Results-
Hayden Luna 4th 13:37
Skye Sessions 10th 14:06
Gabbie Gonzales 19th 15:15
Grace Cave 44th 16:59
Miley Garcia 49th 17:31
Loyola Sanchez 60th 18:05
Bella Pina 70th 18:47
Ryann Cave 78th 19:44
Bailey Line 85th 21:07