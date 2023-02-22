Borger Bank to Sponsor Sophomore Night

[BORGER – February 22, 2023]
We are pleased to announce our next sponsor for the 22-23 season, Borger Bank!
Borger Bank has agreed to sponsor our final home game of the season. The game will be on February 23, 2023 as the Plainsmen host Odessa College. The women’s game tips-off at 5:45 pm and the men will follow. Since this is the final home game of the season, the sophomores will be honored at the game. We are so proud of all of the support we have received and look to continue building for future seasons. The home crowd at the BCAC is becoming one of the best environments in all of junior college basketball. You can pick up your tickets at Borger Bank or any of the following locations:
Wendy’s
Hibbett
Pak-a-Sak
Texas Rose
The Plaza
Braums
Wildcatter’s
Bennigans
Hipshots
HteaO (tea will be available for sale at the BCAC for the game)
Thank you again to Borger Bank for sponsoring the game!
#ProtectThePlains #OurTownOurTeam