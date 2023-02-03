A 3 point shot at the buzzer gave the Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles the win over the West Texas Lady Comanches on Friday night, 41-40. See this full story in the Tuesday Borger News-Herald!
3-pointer at the Buzzer gives Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles the win over West Texas
