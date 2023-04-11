2A Area Track Meet Schedule at West Texas High School in Stinnett
April 13, 2023
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
2A Area Track Meet Schedule at West Texas High School in Stinnett
April 13, 2023
8:45 a.m. Weigh-in Shot & Discus-Weight Room
9:15 a.m. Coaches meeting-Weight Room
9:45 a.m. 3200 M Run
10 a.m. Boys Pole Vault
Boys Discus
Girls Shot Put
Girls High Jump
11:15 a.m. Boys High Jump
Boys Triple Jump
Girls Pole Vault
Girls Long Jump
12:30 p.m. Boys Shot Put
Boys Long Jump
Girls Discus
Girls Triple Jump
2:30 p.m. Running Finals Begin, Running Order- VG, VB
2:30 p.m. 400 Meter Relay
2:40 p.m. 800 Meter Run-Finals (1/2 Stagger)
2:55 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles (33 inch) Girls
110 Meter High Hurdles (39) Boys
3:10 p.m. 100 Meter Dash
3:25 p.m. 800 Meter Relay
3:45 p.m. 400 Meter Dash
3:55 p.m. 300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles (30)
300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles (36)
4:10 p.m. 200 Meter Dash
4:20 p.m. 1600 Meter Dash
4:40 p.m. 1600 Meter Relay
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.