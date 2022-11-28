CANYON, Texas — More than a thousand students will officially receive their diplomas in West Texas A&M University’s Dec. 10 commencement ceremonies.
Students from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences will take part in the 10 a.m. Dec. 10 ceremony.
Students from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, College of Engineering, and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities will take part in the 2 p.m. Dec. 10 ceremony.
Both ceremonies will take place inside the First United Bank Center, 3301 Fourth Ave. in Canyon.
In all, 1.087 students have earned undergraduate or graduate degrees.
“These graduates have worked hard for years to get to this point,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “We are proud of their dedication and contributions. WT is proud to produce quality students who are ready to meet the workforce needs of the Panhandle and beyond.”
A Donning of the Stoles ceremony — a tradition among African-American, Hispanic and international students —will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. Parents, family members or friends place a stole on their graduate and express what the student means to them as they move into their next stage of life, said Angela Allen, chief diversity and inclusion officer.
Parking will be available at the First United Bank Center. Overflow parking will be behind the Agricultural Sciences Complex and the Virgil Henson Activities Center. Handicapped parking is available at the First United Bank Center.
Doors will open one hour before each ceremony. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each ceremony will last up to two hours. At the end of each ceremony, graduates will walk in the recessional out of the arena doors. Guests may meet their graduates outside.
The WT Bookstore will be at each ceremony to sell merchandise and graduation accessories. For questions, contact Cortney Carter at 806-651-2742.
Sign-language interpreters will be available at each ceremony.
Graduates of WT will value hard work and performance as measures of excellence, a key mission of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $110 million.