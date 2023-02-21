1

CANYON, Texas — The director of the Center for the Study of the American West at West Texas A&M University is about to go as far west as possible in the United States.

Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director and WT’s Vincent/Haley Professor of Western Studies, will give a special guest lecture at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in Murie Auditorium at the University of Alaska–Fairbanks.

