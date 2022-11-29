light

CANYON, Texas — The holiday season at West Texas A&M University officially will open Dec. 1 with the annual Festival of Lights.

The event—which will feature the official lighting of WT’s Christmas lights and a winter carnival—will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, north of Old Main and near the Hayward Spirit Tower.

