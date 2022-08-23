CANYON, Texas — Student leaders have been announced for The Sound of West Texas Buffalo Marching Band ahead of the band’s debut performance for the fall semester.
The 170-member band will pump up crowds and display their artistry at each home game beginning with the Sept. 3 game against Western Colorado University in the newly renamed Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The band also is a highlight of the annual Homecoming parade, set for Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on campus.
“Marching band has been woven into the fabric of the American collegiate environment for well over 100 years,” said director Dr. B.J. Brooks. “Participating in this particular art form is important to music majors who will be the band directors of the future but is also important to non-majors alike. We at WT take pride in our marching band and in the dedication and efficiency our students have in putting all elements of a show together. Our objective is to perform at the highest quality possible and to entertain every crowd that has the opportunity to see and hear us.”
The band is comprised of music majors and nonmajors alike and is a longtime anchor of West Texas A&M University’s School of Music in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.
This year’s marching show is “Classics Never Go Out of Style,” featuring favorite compositions by the likes of Ludwig van Beethoven, Giuseppi Verdi, Camille Saint-Saëns, Edvard Grieg, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Richard Wagner, Johann Pachelbel and Igor Stravinsky.
“I guarantee the audience will know the tunes, even if they do not recognize the composers,” Brooks said.
The pregame show will include several exciting pop songs like “Land of 1,000 Dances” and “The Final Countdown,” as well as excerpts from scores from popular films like “The Avengers.” Audience members can scan a QR code on the scoreboard for a live vote to determine which song will close each pregame show.
Head drum major is Meghan Brooks, a senior music education and music composition major from Canyon.
“Working with the band is great. All of the members are hard workers; they all want to be here,” Meghan Brooks said. “It’s nice to work with people—including our directors and teachers—who love what they’re doing.”
The band began a week of full-day rehearsals Aug. 15; percussion and color guard members started with a half-day of rehearsals Aug. 14.
Assistant drum majors are Aaron Erickson, a senior music education major from Georgetown; Erin Hinds, a junior music education major from Amarillo; and Tobin Brooks, junior music education and music performance major from Canyon. Drum majors lead the band during rehearsals and in performance.
Dr. Brooks is the father of both Meghan and Tobin Brooks.
Guard captain is Ashli Sauer, a senior music education major from Dumas, and assistant captain is Abigail Hite, a junior music education major from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Guard captains assist Dr. Brooks in preparing their squad for performances.
Woodwind sergeant is Alejandra Mulgado, a senior music education major from Clovis, New Mexico. Brass sergeant is Chris Perez, senior music education major from Odessa. The sergeants are responsible for organizing their sections.
Lead marching techs are Gage Winkle, a senior music education major from Arlington; Max Gray, a senior music education major from Tomball; Mason Lafferty, a senior music education major from Amarillo; and Rachel Stansell, a senior music education major from Midland.
Assistant marching techs are Alex Lam, a junior music education major from Sachse; Amaya Rangel, a senior music education major from Odessa; Bailee Rettig, a senior music education major from Brenham; Brogan Lichte, a senior music education major from Littlefield; Chema Garcia, a senior music education major from Memphis; Cyrus Jackson, a sophomore music education major from Baytown; Daniel Gonzales, a sophomore music education major from Taylor; Joey Henriquez, a sophomore music education major from Arlington; Katherine Clark, a sophomore music education major from Canyon; Keegan Otoole, a freshman music education and music performance major from Canyon; Nalyn Chanthakhoune, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; Shawn Frausto, a junior music education major from Amarillo; and Spencer Owens, a junior music education major from Levelland.
Marching techs help teach and polish the marching show.
Assistant marching band director is Guglielmo Manfredi, professor of music.
Fostering an appreciation for the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.