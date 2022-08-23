1

CANYON, Texas — Student leaders have been announced for The Sound of West Texas Buffalo Marching Band ahead of the band’s debut performance for the fall semester.

The 170-member band will pump up crowds and display their artistry at each home game beginning with the Sept. 3 game against Western Colorado University in the newly renamed Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The band also is a highlight of the annual Homecoming parade, set for Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on campus.

