West Texas A&M University has the best bachelor’s program in health sciences in the country, according to a newly released report.
Intelligent.com, an independent college ranking website, assessed more than 150 colleges and universities in its rankings, giving WT a score of 99.25 out of 100.
Schools were evaluated on the basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost and reputation, according to the website. Intelligent.com has no advertising or affiliate relationships with schools, ensuring independence in its rankings.
“We know that our hardworking faculty and staff place our students’ best interests in the center of everything they do, and accolades like this recognize that dedication and devotion,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “This recognition shows how driven we are to provide essential workers and invaluable care for the Panhandle and beyond.”
Recently, WT’s nurse practitioner program was named the best in Texas by Nursing Process. WT’s family nurse practitioner program was ranked No. 4 in the country by RegisteredNursing.org in August. College Choice recently ranked the online RN to BSN program as the third best in the country, and Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com also recently named WT one of the 10 best online nursing schools in the country.
Such accolades are indicators that WT feels quality is the cornerstone of its educational offerings, a key component of its long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
