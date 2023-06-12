WT Amarillo Center Closed Temporarily Following Water Leak
CANYON, Texas — The Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St., is temporarily closed following a significant water leak.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 4:10 am
WT Amarillo Center Closed Temporarily Following Water Leak
CANYON, Texas — The Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St., is temporarily closed following a significant water leak.
“It’s too early to tell the extent of the damages, which began in the utility penthouse on top of the center,” said Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance. “A damage assessment and mitigation company is en route and will begin work Tuesday on repairs, on top of significant work done by our SSC team and others.”
A timeline for reopening the building will be announced as soon as possible. Arrangements are being made for the classes being held in the center this summer.
